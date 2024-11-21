Women of the RNLI: ‘Women can bring a special touch to this charity in whatever role they do’

Women have played a pivotal role in saving lives at sea since the RNLI was founded in 1824.

Just 14 years after its creation, despite not being allowed to serve as part of a lifeboat crew, the first bravery medal was awarded to a woman – Grace Darling – one of the Victorian era’s most celebrated heroines.

Grace was just 22 when she risked her life in 1838 in an open boat to rescue survivors from the wreck of the steamship Forfarshire.

Alongside her father, she rowed for over a mile through raging seas to reach the stranded survivors on Big Harcar Rock and bring them to safety.

Now, 200 years later, women of the RNLI are being celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Maritime Museum.

The series of 42 stunning black and white pictures were taken by photographer Jack Lowe and recently acquired by the museum.

For almost a decade, Jack has been documenting the crews and views of every RNLI lifeboat station.

His evocative images, captured using Victorian glass-plate technology, allow us to see the modern work of the RNLI through an historic lens.

Rhona Meikle from North Berwick is just one of the Scottish women from crews across the country to feature in the exhibition.

Involved with the RNLI for over 30 years, Rhona began fundraising for her local lifeboat station in North Berwick in 1994.

In 1997, she began going out on familiarisation trips on the lifeboat and became a qualified volunteer crew member in early 1998.

‘My mum fundraised for the RNLI for over 30 years, and my dad was Chair of the Management Committee for some time, so I was inspired by them to get involved,’ she says.

‘I also wanted to help people, and I used to be a lifeguard before I joined the police, so it was a natural fit for me.’

Rhona now holds many volunteer positions at her local lifeboat station, including crew member, tractor driver and helm.

She was also the first woman to become a D class helm at North Berwick RNLI Lifeboat Station. Women

‘There have been many memorable moments during my time as a RNLI volunteer, but one moment that stands out is definitely attending the Buckingham Palace Garden Party to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary earlier this year. I was able to experience it with my mum, which was very nice,’ she says.

‘It was really nice to be involved in the exhibition, and it really echoes the family ethos of the RNLI.

When asked what advice she would share with other women who are thinking of joining the RNLI, she said: ‘Don’t let other people decide what you’re capable of.’

Yvonne Fairholm also features in the exhibition. She became a volunteer in 2014 after moving to North Berwick as a newly qualified nurse.

‘I had just qualified as a nurse and thought my skills might be useful. I was keen to get involved in the local community and this seemed an exciting way to do that,’ she says.

‘I feel part of one big family and now have friends across the country.

‘To other women thinking about joining, don’t let your gender get in the way.

‘There are still people in the wider community who are surprised. But the RNLI is welcoming to women, and we can bring just as much as men to the table.

‘If you meet the other criteria and have the right mindset, get down to your local station and start your journey with a chat.’

Sandra Chalmers has been part of the RNLI in Broughty Ferry for 14 years.

She joined after being rescued herself when a wave capsized her raft during a race and felt it was time to give back.

‘There’s not a lot of chatter around women in the RNLI, so I think the recognition from the exhibition is nice and it’s important for other women to see,’ Sandra said.

‘The RNLI is a really good thing to be a part of. Don’t be put off by the majority of stations being men, it feels good to be a part of this crew.

‘I think women can bring a special touch to this charity in whatever role they do.’

Women of the RNLI runs until 1 December at the National Maritime Museum.

