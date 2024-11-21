Stunning photographs to feature in new Stills exhibition

These stunning photographs will form part of a new exhibition at Stills, Edinburgh’s centre for photography.

Stills Salon will showcase work by local and international photographers, students, alumni of Stills School, as well as staff and volunteers.

Featuring the work of over 80 contributing artists, each piece in the exhibition has been produced in analogue darkrooms or using digital scanners and printers.

Stills support a vibrant community of artists, students, and photographers to develop their practices affordably.

Several of the works featured in Stills Salon were produced on free photography courses for young people who face barriers accessing the arts.

The work displays a diverse range of subject matters, skills and production techniques, and it highlights the importance of affordable workshop spaces in developing an artistic community in Scotland.

‘The techniques that I have been using over the last year have been inspired by the John Davies workshop that I attended at Stills last October, so it was great to return to Stills to make the print and I’m thrilled to have the chance to show it at the gallery,’ contributing artist Neil Harman said.

Lance Rothstein’s black and white picture of Old College at the University of Edinburgh, feature in the exhibition.

‘As a lifelong photojournalist from Florida, I find Edinburgh a rich environment for discovering visual relationships,’ Lance said.

‘This image was made at Old College, University of Edinburgh in September 2022 on Fuji Neopan 1600 B&W film (expired 12/2005). I shot it at ISO 800 and was so pleased to find the Stills lab available to process my film while I was there.’

The centre was established in 1977 and since that time, it has become a champion for the important and powerful role that the medium of photography plays in the world today.

‘Stills has a longstanding history of supporting local and international photographers in developing their practice,’ said Evan Thomas, Stills Technical Manager.

‘We’re delighted to shine a spotlight on our fantastic production facilities and give our users the opportunity to showcase their work in our gallery.’

Stills Salon 25 October – 30 November 2024.

