Stack and Still opens its second pancake place

Stack & Still, the UK’s largest urban pancake and licensed bar venue, has opened its new Glasgow Silverburn site to the public today.

Stack & Still opened their first Glasgow city centre venture in October last year serving over half a million pancakes in their first six months.

Stack & Still has over 60 employees in their city centre branch and employs a further 60 in the new Silverburn location inside the Winter Garden. Stack and Still is an accredited living wage employer and will be recruiting all staff at Silverburn on living wage.

The pancake pioneers are bringing their 10 million pancake combo menu to the new dual level Silverburn site.

The pancake pioneers will offer seasonal stacks such as the classic Strawberries and Cream combo stack throughout Wimbledon, as well as their ever popular signature stacks Nutella & Mascarpone, The Big Breakfast and the Mexican inspired Spicy Chicken and Soured Cream stack. For those looking for healthier options Stack & Still offer several lighter options including a buckwheat, sugar free, protein, gluten free and vegan stack.

Stack & Still is the fourth launch from innovative Glasgow-based entrepreneur Paul Reynolds who is joined by fellow Director Graham Swankie in this new development. Paul has a proven track record in creating groundbreaking service focussed concepts with the roll out of the multi-award winning Gin Spa, Gin71 and Cup venues already under his belt.

Paul said: ‘We are truly excited to be opening at Silverburn this week. The new site is looking amazing with our signature Stack & Still neon signage, blackboards and leather lined booths in place.

‘The response to opening our second unit has been so positive on our social media channels and we can’t wait to welcome customers to Stack & Still Silverburn and to bring something totally new to an already thriving food offering within the centre.’

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn said: ‘Stack & Still has been making waves across the Glasgow food scene and we are really looking forward to welcoming the brand to Silverburn this July.

‘At Silverburn, we’re committed to offering a diverse and innovative range of experiences to our shoppers and we are sure they will share our excitement about this new opening in the centre.’

The new Silverburn location will offer two for one stacks on Tuesdays after 3pm, great tasting bottomless coffee, and kids eat free all day. Ts and Cs apply.