Iconic British recording artist heads up Scottish gin campaign

Iconic British recording artist Paloma Faith is heading up Boe Gin’s new campaign.

The singer stars in their latest advert and has her own signature serve, ‘Paloma’s Boe’ – a passionfruit flavoured spiced margarita. Distilled on-site in the village of Throsk near Stirling, Boe Gin is now one of the biggest independent gin producers in Scotland.

Paloma was brought on board as part of the £400,000 summer marketing campaign, which has been devised to build on Boe Gin’s most successful year to date. Bringing with her a unique and vibrant style, it is hoped that she will help celebrate the ‘gin on everyone’s lips’.

The 30-second advert will be put out on Boe Gin’s social channels. The singer speaks directly to the camera, talking of the importance of standing out from the crowd and embracing your unique style; a message the Boe Gin family wholeheartedly agrees with.

Her signature ‘Paloma’s Boe’ uses all her favourite ingredients, and is a colourful twist on the classic margarita. The main base of the cocktail is Boe Passion, which is a full-strength flavoured gin, and is mixed with tequila, lime juice, agave, muddled chilli and cranberries, and is topped with soda. The drink will be available to order on request from bars stocking Boe Passion across the UK, with the recipe and method also listed on the Boe Gin website.

Speaking of her collaboration with the Scottish gin company, Paloma said: ‘I’m really excited to be an ambassador for Boe Gin, and to have my own delicious signature cocktail. With their colourful, flavourful range of gins, Boe is the perfect choice for those who are happy to stand out from the crowd and like to live life with a splash of vibrant colour.’

Andrew Richardson, a director of Boe Gin, added: ‘Paloma is the perfect fit for the brand; sophisticated and yet stand out, and we are really excited to have her be a part of our biggest campaign to date.’

New listings for Boe Violet, the first flavoured gin created by the brand, have also just been announced in over 160 Scotmid stores and 340 Co-Op stores across Scotland. It was launched back in 2016.

To find out more about the new campaign or to view the new advert, visit their website.