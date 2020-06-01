Seafood restaurant nets covid bank loan

ONDINE, one of Edinburgh’s best-known seafood restaurants, has landed a £50,000 bounce back loan from the UK Government.

The loans, which were unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on 27 April, are designed to help businesses to recover from the coronavirus lockdowns.

The 80-seat restaurant has continued to serve local customers through its “Ondine At Home” delivery service during the pandemic.

Ondine was opened in 2009 by chef proprietor Roy Brett and his wife, Karin.

Stuart Brown, head of branch and business Banking for Scotland at Barclays, the bank that facilitated the loan, said: “Ondine was one of the thousands of restaurants across the UK that had to effectively shut its doors overnight because of the lockdown.

“By moving quickly to get an at home service in place, it has managed to secure an ongoing revenue stream and this bounce back loan will provide additional essential financial support to meet business-critical costs.

“Karin Brett engaged with us very early in the process and has worked closely with her business manager as the restaurant has transitioned through lockdown.”

