Scottish bakery Lannan named among the best in the world at prestigious awards

It has become one of the most popular bakeries in Edinburgh since it opened last summer, with locals queuing up for more than two hours for the sweet treats.

And now Lannan Bakery, in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge, has been named among the best in the world for its perfect pastries.

Owner, and self taught baker, Darcie Maher was one of the winners of the Pastry Opening of the Year Award at La Liste’s 2024 edition of the World Pastry Awards.

‘Having been open for less than a year, it’s an honour to receive the award from La Liste for best pastry opening of the year,’ Darcie said.

‘My life long dream has been to own my own bakery and Lannan has surpassed anything I imagined it would be.

‘To have the recognition from La Liste cements all the relentless hard work that’s gone into every aspect of the bakery up until this point.’

Darcie’s signature bakes include the Lannan Apple Pie and Custard with Kissabel apples, crème fraîche custard, cinnamon sugar, and latticed croissant pastry, and her Rhubarb, Custard and Almond cake.

Other popular treats are her custard slices and cardamom buns, which often sell out before 11am.

Savoury bakes include Merguez sausage rolls with braised fennel and Monte Enebro cheese, and Nduja, garlic fermented honey, and Murcia al vino cheese buns.

