Edinburgh tourist attraction The Real Mary King’s Close has been named the UK’s number one tourist attraction, beating competition from some of the nation’s most iconic locations such as Tower Bridge, The British Museum and Tower of London.

The world famous attraction came in at the 11th best in Europe in this year’s Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Awards – Best of the Best for 2024.

The Royal Yacht Britannia and Edinburgh Castle also beat off stiff competition for top spots at the awards.

Inviting guests to venture beneath the capital’s iconic Royal Mile and discover the hidden close, which was once bustling with life, the popular tour takes visitors on a journey to uncover the city’s long-forgotten 17th-century streets and soak up the rich history of Auld Reekie.

More than 250,000 people visit each year.

The Real Mary King’s Close has been part of Edinburgh’s rich cultural scene for 21 years after Continuum Attractions teamed with the city council to reveal the Close’s rich history.

The Real Mary King’s Close has received more than 21,000 reviews on Tripadvisor which has helped it to land in top spot.

‘Our attraction is truly unique. Being able to bring the centuries-old stories of Edinburgh’s dark past to life in such an engaging and fun way is testament to our brilliant team of storytellers who capture the imagination of our guests,’ said Juliana Delaney, CEO of Continuum Attractions.

‘When we took on the Close some 20 years ago the predictions were for 60,000 visitors per year. Through the careful development of the site and expert storytelling we have built a reputation that has reached far and wide.

‘Being named as the UK’s number one tourist destination is a real privilege but the most important thing is knowing that our guests enjoy their time with us and will want to return. Our partnership with City of Edinburgh Council has delivered them a world-class heritage attraction.’

