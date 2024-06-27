AD: New Build Homes for Sale in Edinburgh, A Guide to Modern Living

Sponsored Content | Edinburgh, the historic and vibrant capital of Scotland, is not only known for its rich history and stunning architecture but also for its expanding real estate market, especially in the sector of new build homes. These properties offer a blend of contemporary design, advanced features, and strategic locations, catering to a diverse range of preferences and lifestyles. In this article, we explore some of the most prominent new build developments in Edinburgh, perfect for those looking to make this charismatic city their home.

1. Cammo Meadows

Located in the tranquil area of EH4 8FD, Cammo Meadows is a sought-after development by David Wilson Homes. It offers a variety of properties, with prices ranging from £445,995 to £780,995. This development stands out due to its serene setting and close proximity to Cammo Estate, an area known for its scenic walks and historical ruins. The Cammo Meadows Apartments within the same development also offer a more affordable range, with prices from £299,995 to £376,995, providing options for different budgets and needs.

2. Canonmills Garden

Canonmills Garden, managed by Savills and situated at EH7 4HN, is a premium choice for those who appreciate modern living in the heart of the city. With a price range of £375,000 to £470,000, these homes are designed with sustainability in mind and are ideal for individuals who enjoy vibrant city life yet value a touch of nature, as it is close to the Water of Leith and the Royal Botanic Garden.

3. Heritage Grange

Another remarkable development by David Wilson Homes is the DWH – Heritage Grange at EH17 8GN. The homes are priced between £340,995 and £379,995, offering great value in a growing community. Located near the outskirts of Edinburgh, this development provides a perfect balance between city life and the peacefulness of the countryside.

4. Kings Cove and Lime Grove

For those looking at slightly more affordable options without compromising on quality, Kings Cove and Lime Grove by Persimmon Homes and Barratt Homes respectively might just be the answer. Situated in EH17, these developments offer homes within the price ranges of £269,995 to £405,995 and £327,995 to £452,995. They are perfect for families, providing spacious living with easy access to schools, parks, and local amenities.

5. Merchant Quay

Positioned in the trendy area of Leith, EH6 7HR, Merchant Quay by Barratt Homes caters to those who are looking for urban living close to Edinburgh’s famous waterfront. With prices ranging from £220,995 to £361,995, these apartments are ideal for young professionals and couples who enjoy the buzz of city life alongside the tranquillity of coastal views.

6. High-End Options

For those with a higher budget, The Playfair at Donaldsons in EH12 5FA offers a unique living experience in one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings. The prices here range from £440,000 to a significant £1,550,000, reflecting the exclusive nature of these luxurious homes set within a historic context.

7. Upcoming and Notable Mentions

Other notable developments include The Engine Yard on EH7 4PD, Shawfair in EH22, and The Strand – Portobello at EH15. These areas are being developed keeping in mind the modern demands of sustainability, accessibility, and community-focused living, with prices starting from £260,000 at The Engine Yard to £430,000 at Shawfair.

Why Choose a New Build Home in Edinburgh?

Opting for a new build home in Edinburgh provides numerous advantages such as modern architecture, energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs. Moreover, these homes often come with warranties and protection schemes, adding an extra layer of security to your investment.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family, or looking for a luxurious upgrade, Edinburgh’s new build homes offer something for everyone. With developments spread across the city, each offering distinct features and amenities, finding your dream home in this enchanting city has never been easier. As the real estate market in Edinburgh continues to grow, these new builds represent not just modern living spaces but also investments likely to appreciate in value, making now a perfect time to consider purchasing a new home in Scotland’s capital.