SCOTTISH restaurants and tourist attractions are gearing up for Father’s Day this weekend.

The Broughton in Edinburgh, listed as one of the Sunday Times newspaper’s top 30 places for a roast dinner, is preparing to welcome dads, grandads, and other father figures this weekend.

The pub on Broughton Street is also holding its weekly quiz on Sunday evening.

As well as roast beef, the venue is serving rolled Ayrshire pork belly stuffed with black pudding, plus a vegetarian option consisting of roast butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts, feta, cavolo nero, and spiced seed.

Venture North, the destination management organisation for Caithness and Sutherland, is also highlighting many of the areas’ all-year-round activities ahead of Father’s Day.

North Coast Watersports is the most northerly surf school in Scotland, situated at Dunnet beach, near Thurso, and Balnakeil beach in Durness.

Oldshoremore Retreats runs yoga and craft lessons just off the North Coast 500 driving route near Kinlochverbie.

Killer whale and puffin spotting is the order of the day on board John O’Groats Ferries, including on day tours and wildlife cruises that feature the Island of Stroma and Stacks of Duncansby.

Dunnet Bay Distillers – the home of Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka – runs the most northerly distillery tours.

Meanwhile, James Curley Fly Fishing has exclusive fishing rights on the Ledmore river, as well as access to lochs of Cam, Veyatie and Urigill.

