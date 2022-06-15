Kinloch Castle on verge of sale

KINLOCH Castle, the landmark property on the Isle of Rum, is on the verge of being sold.

Businessman Jeremy Hosking is setting up a trust to buy the castle from NatureScot, the successor organisation to the Nature Conservancy Council, which bought the island in 1957 as a national nature reserve.

The castle was used as a hotel, bar, bistro, and hostel – which closed in 2015 – and continues to attract tourists.

Built as as shooting lodge between 1897 and 1900 by Sir George Bullough – grandson of James Bullough and son of John Bullough, who made their fortunes as makers of textile machinery in Lancashire – the castle is described as “the only example of a country house designed by Leeming & Leeming, London-based architects specialising in commercial and municipal properties”.

Ewan MacDonald, chair of the Kinloch Castle Friends Association (KCFA), said: “The whole team at KCFA [is] delighted to welcome the forthcoming sale of Kinloch Castle to a trust set up for the purpose.

“For us, this marks the culmination of 26 years of hard work fighting for the restoration of this special building.

“This will benefit the island, its community, and the Small Isles.”

Councillor Angus MacDonald added: “This sale will secure the renovation of an important Category-A building.

“This is great news for the island, its shop, café, and other businesses.

“It brings job opportunities for willing islanders and a boost to the population of the island.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss more heritage articles – including on the history of St Andrews, the home of golf – in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.