Recipe: Stuart Ralston’s Chicken katsu sandwich recipe

Stuart Ralston, the owner and head chef at Edinburgh’s Noto and Aizle, reveals his method for the crispiest chicken katsu sandwich.

Stuart says: ‘Sandwiches, a British staple, perfected by the Japanese!. We make the bread for this, which makes all the difference: it’s a chunky sandwich so it needs a decent white pan loaf, and a soft milk bread like pain de mie is ideal.

‘Tonkatsu, or Bulldog sauce, is a Japanese condiment similar to a BBQ sauce, with a very tangy, sour, dark molasses flavour. It is readily available in most Asian supermarkets.’

