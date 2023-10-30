Recipe: Singapore Crab from Jack ’O’ Bryan

This vibrant dish is one of the signature dishes at Jack O Bryans, where the specialise in Iberian cuisine with both South American and Asian twists.

Head chef Jack Coghill says: ‘With a good spicy sauce you should taste all the ingredients first then have the heat coming in at the very end.

‘Make sure you use the best quality cooked crab claws you can possibly get from a good quality fishmonger.

‘The dish is relatively simple to prepare and is delicious served with artisan crusty bread or sourdough to mop up the juices – enjoy!’

