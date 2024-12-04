Review: Cocktails, vinyl and small plates at Sebb’s in Glasgow

SEBB’s is cool, in a retro 1980s way that is on trend for anyone who wasn’t old enough to remember the decade the first-time round. But for those, like me, who grew up in the 80s this casual new cocktail and small plates diner is a treasure trove of nostalgia.

Sebb’s is the latest project by the team behind Ox and Finch and is to be found in a subterranean brick vault below their already well-respected newbie on the Glasgow dining scene, Margo. It’s almost like discovering that Margo has a younger, funkier sister that you’d probably quite like to enjoy a night on the tiles with. And speaking of tiles, there are lots here. The décor draws inspiration from the vinyl bars of Europe, think an industrial vibe offset by lots of red leather and shiny burgundy tiles. There’s a DJ playing vinyl, but the music isn’t so loud that you can’t hear yourself think (yes, I’m really getting that old).



The menu consists of lots of small plates and lots and lots of cocktails. Try the alcoholic slushies – they’re certainly not for kids and mine packed a real punch of tequila despite costing only £8. There are also a variety of classic cocktails and some created especially for Sebb’s by Kieran Mackay (GM) and Head of Drinks Alasdair Shaw. Danny Carruthers heads up the open kitchen at Sebb’s, where diners can watch the chef’s cooking over fire.

The menu is designed to focus on providing big flavours on small plates, ranging in price from £6-£15 each. We tried a variety of dishes, some of the highlights were the hummus – nutty and herby with a little heat from the chilli. As well as the Squash and Ramiro pepper atom dip with lots of sweetness from the peppers and squash. Served up with lovely, pillowy, warm, grilled pitta for dipping. I’d have been content to feast on these all evening, but…



We couldn’t get enough of the fish dishes. The stone bass ceviche was light and fresh with a zing of citrus and pineapple. The mackerel was also excellent – earthy beetroot and tangy yogurt balancing the rich oily fish.

The pakora was impossibly crisp and despite the unusual pairing with lord of the hundreds cheese and piccalilli we loved it. It worked! The grilled chicken wings had plenty of meat on their bones and packed a punch of flavour – smothered in a generous blanket of fermented hot sauce and ranch dressing.



This place really is designed to be fun and plans are afoot to host some of Glasgow’s best DJs in the very cool vinyl booth. It might be my age, but it very often feels as if a night out enjoying a DJ set means sacrificing conversation and great drinks, but for me Sebb’s strikes a really interesting balance. A lively night out with great food, fabulous drinks and the ability to enjoy the company. Everyone’s a winner!

Sebb’s is now open at 68 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT

Open Mon – Sun 12pm till late

sebbs.com | @sebbs_official

