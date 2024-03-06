Lazy Sundays at Le Petit Beefbar

Morag Bootland relaxes over a leisurely Sunday roast accompanied by soothing live jazz at Le Petit Beefbar on Edinburgh’s George Street.

Edinburgh is in the throes of a happy hangover as we wander along George Street on a crisp Sunday afternoon. The city has witnessed an historic triumph at Murrayfield stadium as the Scottish rugby team clinched the Calcutta cup with a victory over the auld enemy. And what better way to ease that post-celebration fuzzy head than with a traditional Sunday roast? Pair that with some gentle live jazz and you’re ticking lots of those perfect Sunday afternoon boxes.

Le Petit Beefbar opened its doors in the capital last summer and today the restaurant is busy with rugby fans from north and south of the border, and we’re about to see why. The music is soothing as we are welcomed by Angel, our enthusiastic and friendly waiter for the afternoon.

For anyone who has not yet experienced Le Petit Beefbar, as it’s name suggests the focus here is undoubtedly bovine. The finest cuts of beef from across the globe, and of course, from right here in Scotland, are the stars of this show.

Sunday roast is served from 12.30pm – 5pm, although the live music finished up around 3pm on the day of our visit. Perusing the menu it’s tricky to skip past starters like Kobe beef jamon, croque sando and petit kebabs. So I’m delighted when Angel encourages us to try out starters, reassuring that even with the roast it won’t be too much food. We plump for the signature bao buns with jasmine tea-smoked short ribs, Kobe crisp and sweet and sour sauce. The beef is bursting with flavour and these light and fluffy buns just manage to pip the baby quesadillas to our favourite starter post.

There are three options when it comes to Sunday roasts, being carnivorous in nature we order the slow-roasted black angus beef striploin and the roast free-range chicken in beefbar sauce. But there is a veggie option too in the new-meat redefine meat bavette.

Both of the meaty options are served up with divine wagyu beef dripping roast potatoes, which are easily as good as they sound, gigantic Yorkshire puds, carrots, broccolini, roasted shallots and bone marrow gravy. The beef was pink and tender and the chicken was perfectly cooked and bursting with the herby, buttery, rich truffle flavours of the beefbar sauce. My only criticism, if it really is one, is that there could have been more gravy. Because gravy is always the star of the Sunday roast show, right?

By some miracle we decide we can squeeze in a shared piece of Le Petit’s cheescake to round things off. If you can, then you certainly should. Deliciously light and creamy with a crisp and buttery hazelnut crust, this is just how cheesecake should be done.

If you fancy taking Sunday off, stepping away from the stove and enjoying some gentle jazz along with some of the best cuts of meat in the city then this might just be your weekend nirvana.

Sunday roasts are served each week from 12.30pm – 5pm and cost from £26 for the chicken, to £36 for the beef.

Beefbar.com

Le Petit Beefbar, 21-25 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PB

Tel: 0131 240 7177