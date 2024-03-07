Culloden battlefield broadsword to be auctioned by Bonhams

A sword found at the site of Battle of Culloden is to be put up for auction.

Fought in 1746 it was the final engagement of the Jacobite Rising in which the forces loyal to the Young Pretender, Bonnie Price Charlie, were defeated by British forces led by the Duke of Cumberland.

The 18th century basket hilt broadsword, a weapon carried by clansmen loyal to Prince Charlie at Culloden, could sell for £800 when it goes under the hammer with Bonhams.

The broadsword has an 87cm (34in) double edged blade, which is incised with an armourers’ mark.

A paper label it comes with has a handwritten note that reads: ‘This was found on Culloden after the battle.’

The Sale:

Spring Homes & Interiors Sale

Bonhams Edinburgh

11-21 March 2024 (online sale)

Link to the online catalogue: Bonhams : Spring Home & Interiors

