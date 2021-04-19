Laid back Japanese dining concept restaurant to open

Japanese laid back dining concept restaurant Katsu will open in Glasgow later this month.

The super-cool restaurant and curry shop will bring the flavours of Far East Asia to Glasgow City Centre.

The new restaurant on West Nile Street will offer an upbeat atmosphere with a Japanese ‘Izikaya’ style of service so don’t expect any fine-dining frills or white tablecloths as this easy-going eatery. The laid back concept aims to fuse high quality Japanese street food at lunch and dinner while enjoying a beer and a chat with friends over some deliciously salted fried food.

Katsu Glasgow will open in the former City Patio location at 53 West Nile Street, spearheaded by the team behind popular restaurant brand Tamaki. The Japanese curry shop, which was planned to open before Covid hit, is nearly complete and will open on Monday, April 26.

From Chicken or Vegetable Gyoza and Chicken Wing Karaage to King Prawn Tempura or Crispy Duck Salad well as the signature ‘Katsu Curry’ menu with options of Chicken, Beef, Wagyu, Pork, Duck, Salmon, Squid and Tuna – all served with Katsu curry sauce, Miso soup and a choice of rice or udon noodles.

The menu will feature loads of exciting dishes including Hurricane fries and a Katsu Currywurst from £6.95.

A Katsu Sando – named after the Japanese slang for sandwich – is also on the menu. The Katsu Sando has been a phenomenon in Japan for decades and has become the coolest thing since sliced bread in the UK. Set to become an insta-phenomenon, the rolling selection of Sando’s include Chicken, Tofu, Salmon and Crispy Duck – all served on Japanese milk bread with a side of curry sauce.

Katsu co-owner and head chef Kun Chen said: ‘Katsu Glasgow is unique. It’s casual, really fun, and we cater for diners who love Japanese food and flavours. We take the quality of our food seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. Whether you’re catching up with friends on a Thursday night, or looking for a place to while away a Saturday afternoon, Katsu is one to check out in the heart of Glasgow’s City Centre.’

The 22-seater restaurant venue offers a mix of high and low seating, as well as cosy couple booths to watch all the action of the venue from the sides. Inside the space, you’ll find bright interiors and graffiti murals, inspired by Japanese urban chic streets.

Katsu Glasgow will open weekly Monday – Sundays from noon-8pm from Monday April 26 and Monday – Sundays from noon-10,30pm from Monday 17 May .

Visit www.katsuglasgow.co.uk to sign up for first access to bookings now. For further updates, follow and visit www.instagram.com/katsuglasgow