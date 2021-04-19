Brewer and distillery unite to create a new beer

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has launched a limited-edition beer in collaboration with the iconic Islay based whisky maker, Laphroaig.

Islay Whisky Cask is a 7.4% amber ale slowly matured in Laphroaig 10-year-old single malt scotch whisky casks – Laphroaig’s signature expression and one of the most renowned malt whiskies in the world.

Just 3,400 bottles of Islay Whisky Cask will be available to buy in the UK now, via the Innis & Gunn online shop.

During its 12-week maturation, the beer has extracted complex flavours from deep within these special whisky casks – peat smoke and brine, hallmark Laphroaig notes, plus hints of vanilla and floral aromas. These nuances, combined with the rich, warming malty flavours from the malted barley used to brew the beer, create an utterly unforgettable taste experience.

Each bottle is presented in a striking gift-box, created in collaboration with renowned Scottish artist Hope Blamire, who was specially commissioned to create an artwork which evoked the atmosphere of Islay. The crashing waves, salt spray and brooding skies depicted with bold colours provide the perfect backdrop to the truly exceptional beer inside.

Islay Whisky Cask has been crafted for beer and whisky lovers alike, who seek and enjoy truly original taste experiences, which defy the norm. This beer has both the signature peat-smoky, floral aroma notes of Laphroaig, while also expressing hallmark Innis & Gunn malty, deep flavours in perfect balance. The result is something as distinctive as the island which inspired it.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder, Innis & Gunn said: ‘Islay Whisky Cask truly evokes the island that inspires both our brew and the iconic Laphroaig. The rich peated earth and Islay terroir infuse the whisky with its distinctive, complex flavours and it is these that we sought to capture in this bold, limited-edition brew.

‘The result is evident even before you take your first sip, as you open the bottle, you’re welcomed with the distinctly peaty, complex aroma that defines Laphroaig.

‘The Islay Whisky Cask collaboration – Innis & Gunn, Laphroaig and Hope Blamire – is a perfect example of the quality that can be achieved when you work innovatively with your craft and unite with other complimentary talents.

‘Working with Hope Blamire completes a strong Scottish trio of raw Scottish craftsmanship. Her painting beautifully captures the rugged, dramatic beauty of Islay and the resulting packaging shows drinkers that they are in for something special.’

Chris Richardson, Global Sr. Director, Laphroaig said: ‘We’re excited to partner with another iconic Scottish drinks brand to bring together the richly peated flavour of Laphroaig with Innis & Gunn’s bold amber beer.

‘The Islay Whisky Cask limited-edition is perfect for anyone who loves the unforgettable flavour of Laphroaig and wants to experience it married with the deep, rich flavours of one of Scotland’s top beers.’

Islay Whisky Cask is available in a 330ml bottle from the Innis & Gunn Online Shop. RRP £6.96 per bottle.