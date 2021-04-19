Open the Hatch and enjoy small plates at new restaurant

Hatch, a new contemporary dining concept from the team behind The Adamson in St Andrews, will open on Monday, April 26.

The stylish new restaurant on 129 South Street in St Andrews will offer a varied menu of modern cuisine with an avant-garde twist and an emphasis on unique small plate dining.

To reflect the family-oriented approach to business, owner and Restaurateur Julie Dalton has named the new 35-seater restaurant after her two sons, Harrison and Charlie.

Hatch specialises in small plates, excellent wine, and creative cocktails. Food will be prepared with seasonal ingredients sourced from local suppliers and will be fresh, vibrant, and full of tantalising flavours.

Miso Salmon with broccoli and candied cashews; Glazed Ox Cheek, and a Rhubarb and Custard dessert are among the menu’s highlights. Drinks in carafes – such as Silver Monk, a Harissa Margarita cocktail, and wine flights are available for guests to share.

Long lunches, romantic dinner dates, and private dining with a small outdoor space are all available at the restaurant.

Owner Julie Dalton said: ‘During lockdown, our team have been developing our new food and beverage offerings with the understanding that we all want to get back together and see the people we care about, and what better way to do that than around the table sharing excellent food and delicious drinks in a relaxed, stylish environment.’

Hatch will be open daily from 11.30am until late from Monday 26. The restaurant also features outdoor seating for eight guests. View the menu HERE.

To learn more visit www.hatchstandrews.com.

Bookings are now open – call 01334 475557 or email reservations@hatchstandrews.com