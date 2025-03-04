In a Nutshell: Chef Lewis Vimpany, Lyla

Just weeks after being awarded their first Michelin star, we caught up with Lyla’s head chef Lewis Vimpany to find out what he likes to cook at home, his go-to recipe book and the most he has paid for a meal.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

I wouldn’t say I have a signature dish. Like most chefs I’d probably say that I hate that question, but one of my favourite dishes I’ve done is Seaweed Cured halibut, topped with pickled compressed cucumber and candied sea Kelp. The dish is finished in a clarified cucumber dashi broth which we split a little with a cherry blossom oil. Super clean and refreshing.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

I’d say Organic, flavour driven with fantastic produce, technical and clean.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

Da Terra in London. Very inspiring, unique and phenomenal cooking and everything you want out a great meal. I think what Rafa and his team are doing is one of the best restaurants in the UK without a doubt.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Snail caviar. No thank you.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

A potato and leek Vegan Pithivier. It was for a private event. Never again.

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

I’d say doing Andrew Fairlie’s Foie Gras terrine. Still to this day it’s the best foie gras I’ve tasted. So much technique and time went into making that dish.

Favourite ingredient (could be an ingredient or spice which transforms dishes):

Elderflower. I love the stuff. Fantastic for sweet/pastry cooking but also works great with some fish and ducks.

Your go-to recipe book:

The Frantzen Cookbook.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Japan. The amount of work and care throughout all their produce is very inspiring.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

Around £600 and that’s on top of a voucher for two tasting menus.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Billy Boyter. I’ve spent over six years working with him and he’s one of the most talented down to earth chefs you’ll ever meet.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Rafael Cagali at Da Terra. Fantastic chef, even better person.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

My lecturers are Fife college, George Smith and Scott Lyle. I wasn’t 100% on which career I wanted to take, but after going to college working under them I quickly found my love for it.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Be honest and go in with the correct attitude.

The most important person in your development as a professional chef:

My current boss right now, Stuart Ralston. We have been working together for over four years now and he’s been a great support in everything I do, inside and outside of work.

Best thing about the industry:

The people you met. Whether it’s the staff you work alongside or the guests that come to dine with you. Made some really great friends over the years.

Worst thing about the industry:

I think it goes without saying. The hours. It can be very long days and there’s a lot of sacrifices you have to make, but I think it’s headed in the right direction.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Lying. Be honest, if you make a mistake, own up to it. Mistakes always happen and there’s always a solution. As soon as you lie the respect is gone.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Honestly nothing exciting, a lot of ramen and fajitas, I like to keep it casual.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Gordon Ramsay. Like most chefs I grew up watching him on TV. I don’t really care for celebrities but I’d love to cook for him.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I’m one of the biggest geeks you’ll ever meet.

What’s your favourite wine?

Mosel Riesling.

Your spirit of choice?

Vodka.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

All the time. From 90s hip hop to lo-fi, to some house music. It varies so much depending on how much I need to move that day.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

In the army.

