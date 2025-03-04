The Glen Grant releases its rarest ever whisky – a 65 Year Old with a £39,000 price tag

When James ‘The Major’ Grant inherited Speyside distillery the Glen Grant in 1872, he brought his affinity of plants, flowers and the natural world with him.

After journeying the globe, from Southern Africa to the peaks of Himalayas, he was inspired to create a garden to showcase the eclectic plants and exotic fruits he gathered on his travels.

Established in 1886, the Garden of Splendours has 22 acres of orchards, meadows, and gorges, including the original dram pavilion built by James Grant himself.

But still blooming in its grounds is one of the rarest flowers on earth, the Himalayan blue poppy.

With its vivid sky-blue hues and delicate nature, this rare flower is the inspiration behind The Glen Grant’s latest release – one of the rarest ever to come out of the distillery.

The 65-Year-Old dram, which pays homage to blue poppy, was distilled in 1958 and nurtured for more than six decades. It is presented in 151 handcrafted decanters with just seven available for purchase in the UK at a price of £39,000.

Each is uniquely designed as a Mobius strip seed pod—a continuous, flowing loop symbolizing the timelessness of nature.

Intricately engraved with Himalayan Blue Poppies and crafted from wood species still living in the garden today.

It will form part of the distillery’s Splendours Collection—a series showcasing the distillery’s most precious casks which will be unveiled over the coming years.

The collection of highly limited releases, which will be unveiled over the coming years, debuts with an extraordinary 65-Year-Old single malt Scotch whisky,

‘The true scarcity of this spirit at 65 Years Old is testament to the unwavering approach to whisky making and visionary innovation which has always defined The Glen Grant,’ says master distillery Greig Stables.

‘Although distilled back in 1958, the methods remain almost entirely the same today reflecting the legacy of our forefathers.

‘This whisky captures a lifetime of flavour and character from its journey in a single French oak butt.

‘This time has created a magnificent single malt, which despite its lengthy union in oak, retains the distinct and singular character of The Glen Grant.’

Distilled in slender coal-fired pot stills, it was then filled into a single French oak butt and left to mature to perfection for decades.

The whisky was taken carefully from Warehouse No.4, the distillery’s oldest traditional stone dunnage warehouse, in 2025.

On the nose, sweet aromas of syrupy treacle entwine with the juiciness of ripe blackberries and delicate whispers of sandalwood.

On the palate, vibrant bursts of orange and ripe black cherries unfold, layered with indulgent fruit cake and sticky dates to create a harmonious and complex depth.

The finish lingers gracefully, balancing delicate citrus, light spice, and oak, with a subtle hint of smoke.

For collectors and whisky lovers, this ultra-limited release is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of The Glen Grant’s history.

