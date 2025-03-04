Formula One Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc becomes new face of Scotch whisky Chivas Regal

F1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has become the new face of Scotch whisky brand Chivas Regal.

The partnership comes following news of the spirit company being named an official team partner of Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

Away from the track, the Monégasque racer is a self-taught pianist and composer. Over the last few years he has shared his love of music with his fans by releasing multiple tracks.

The whisky firm says there is a synergy between Charles mastering the notes on a piano and the craftmanship required to blend the notes of their whisky.

‘Success is about blending all the right notes – on and off the track,’ Charles said.

‘My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way.

‘Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I’m excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership.’

Strathisla Distillery is the spiritual home of Chivas and is the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands dating back to 1786.

‘It’s no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership,’ said Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, for Chivas Regal.

‘The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavour notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision.

‘We’re excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together – the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal.’

