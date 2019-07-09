Grand Slam brunch to be served at Trump Turnberry

Trump Turnberry is set to host a Grand Slam brunch, inspired by the ongoing Wimbledon tournament.

To celebrate the iconic tennis tournament, the luxury resort will be hosting a Wimbledon Brunch to coincide with the men’s singles final on Sunday 14 July.

For the tennis fans without a ticket to Centre Court, they can instead catch all the live action on HD screens while enjoying a three-course menu in the Ayrshire hotel’s Donald J. Trump Ballroom.

Guests will be able to indulge in an array of dishes including seafood platters, main courses and a strawberry inspired dessert buffet, alongside a selection of specially crafted summer Hendricks’ cocktails to celebrate Wimbledon.

The chefs at Trump Turnberry pride themselves in using the best Scottish, seasonal produce available, including the likes of Gigha Halibut from Tobermory Fish Co, meat from Campbells Prime Meat and vegetables from GC Growers, which is located just down the road from the hotel.

Trump Turnberry is located along the Ayrshire coast and boasts over 100 years of history. It offers both golfers and holiday-makers beautiful surroundings with castles, distilleries and beaches to explore nearby. For those looking for an even more indulgent experience, there is an on-site spa and a range of ESPA treatments to enjoy.

The Wimbledon Brunch will be taking place on 14 July from 12.30pm to 4pm, and is priced at £32 per adult and £16 per child. Additional beverage packages are also available, priced from £18 for wine and £25 for prosecco.

To book a table for the Wimbledon Brunch, call 01655 334 088, or email dining@trumpturnberry.com. Visit their website for further information.