Mansfield Estate retains title at Scottish Game Fair

Defending champions Mansfield Estate have retained their title at the Algo Estates Challenge at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair in Scone.

Showcasing their skills across three sporting disciplines – fishing, clays and gundog handling – teams from around Scotland battled it out for the trophy, which was sponsored by Schoffel Country Clothing. Coming in second place to Mansfield Estate was Roxburgh Estate, while George Goldsmith Estate came in third.

Guy Hopson, estate surveyor from Mansfield Estate, said: ‘We are delighted to have retained this title at the prestigious Algo Estates Challenge at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair.

‘We have been looking forward to this event all year and it is a credit to the hard work and dedication of the Estate Team that we have lifted the trophy for another year.’

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair took place in Scone, Perth, from the 5 to 7 July. The Estate Challenge Competition was initially conceived to promote and celebrate the many estates and keepers who work to conserve the Scottish countryside and preserve our traditional country pursuits.

