New Lagg Distillery opens on Isle of Arran

Lagg Distillery, the second distillery on the Isle of Arran, has now opened its state-of-the-art visitor centre to the public, becoming one of Scotland’s newest whisky distilleries.

It is the first new distillery on the island since the opening of Isle of Arran Distiller’s original site in Lochranza, which opened in 1995. Collectively, the sites are expected to attract over 200,000 visitors by 2020.

The new visitor centre includes a shop, an interactive video showcasing Arran’s whisky history, and a cafe and restaurant which will provide food and drink with ingredients sourced from a range of local producers.

The new build, which focuses on the visitor experience throughout, has also begun whisky production. The first middle cut of spirit was recorded on 19 March this year, and the spirit is expected to mature into a rich, smoky, heavily-peated Lagg Single Malt which will be unique in character when compared to the distillers’ other products.

The first cask, ‘Cask Number One’, has been reserved for members of the Lagg Cask Society which is formed of individuals who have purchased casks of Lagg spirit. Over half of the 700 first casks available for purchase have already been sold.

The facilities contain two new copper stills and four wooden washbacks within the same room, allowing visitors to be guided through every stage of the whisky journey.

Graham Ormand, distillery manager at Lagg Distillery, said: ‘We’re all thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our spectacular new Lagg Distillery and to bring production back to the heart of whisky making on the Isle of Arran.

‘It’s an outstanding achievement from everybody that was involved in the process and something that people on the island and beyond can be very proud of.

‘The whole team here is passionate about bringing Arran’s fascinating whisky story to life and to give it the recognition that it deserves. We can’t wait to start writing the next chapter of this story and welcoming whisky lovers from around the world to Lagg.’

For more information about the new distillery, visit their website.