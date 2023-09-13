Glen Dye hosts open fire supper club with Tim Maddams

Glen Dye estate is hosting an open fire Autumn supper club with chef Tim Maddams next month.

Taking place in the Glen Dye’s woodshed, the evening will be a demonstration of open fire cooking with a menu that will include the finest seasonal ingredients, many of which will be sourced or foraged from the estate

The sumptuous feast includes a hay-smoked Glen Dye venison haunch, served with rowan jelly, and lard-fried herbs, Moray Crab on toast, ember-roast squash, and toffee apples served with a glass of homemade elderberry port.

It will be cooked over an open fire, and laced with the intoxicating flavour of wood smoke.

Leading the demonstration and cooking the feast will be chef Tim Maddams, best known for his time at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage, regularly appearing on the TV show.

He recently swapped the southwest for the Highlands, and is thrilled to be cooking at Glen Dye.

Following dinner, guests will be treated to a set of the finest Scottish folk music from Robin Adams and his band.

Tickets for the demo, feast and music, on 21 October, cost £85pp.

Guests can also book tickets for just the music for £25pp, which includes a glass of whisky.

