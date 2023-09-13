University of Glasgow named one of most Instagrammable universities in the UK

The University of Glasgow has been named one of the Instagrammable universities in the UK.

New research revealed the number of times the 100 highest rated UK universities have been hashtagged in public posts on Instagram.

The University of Glasgow ranked fifth with a total of 130,400 public hashtags posts across Instagram.

It is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and is the most Instagrammable university from Scotland on the list.

University of Cambridge ranked at the top of the list with a total of 184,963 public hashtags posts across Instagram.

Many of the top posts feature picturesque shots of campus buildings and the surrounding city of Cambridge.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the October issue of Scottish Field magazine.