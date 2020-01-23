Tropical Tiki Bar reveals new small plates menu

Exotic Glasgow bar Tiki Bar and Kitsch Inn has revealed a new Thai small plates menu.

Created by head chef Thatchapon Leksriri, the new menu will transport you straight out of Glasgow and over to a remote Thai beach.

Full of fresh flavours and aromatic spices, you can also let chef Thatchapon order for you, saving you that age-old conundrum of what to have for lunch.

Favourites like classic distinctive Thai curries, creamy Panang with caramelised vegetables, palm sugar, chilli and fresh lime to authentic Phat Thai (Pad Thai) stir-fried rice noodles all feature on their new sharing menu.

Everything is cooked from scratch from the Thai kitchen team and if you dare try their Jungle Curry – Geng Pha Kai, for a fiery heat. A hot rustic signature comforting dish served with jasmine rice.

You’ll also find pineapple, mango and papaya on their desserts, the perfect ending to any Thai meal.

Downstairs in the Tiki bar, it’s full of bamboo, trinkets, peacock chairs and cocktails served out of bespoke and eclectic Tiki mugs.

Liam Grogan, manager of Tiki Bar & Kitsch Inn who recently picked up Best Shake at The Glasgow Bar Awards,said: ‘Everybody loves sharing and with our new small plates, you can order more of what you love without breaking the bank.

‘The menu is true to our tropical roots and it’s sure to brighten up your January. Come and join us at our Tiki island on Bath Street.’”

Tiki is located at 214 Bath St, Glasgow and open from noon until late seven nights a week.

For bookings or for more information, visit their website www.tikibarglasgow.com