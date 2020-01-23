National Library of Scotland prepares new gallery

A Scottish design agency has secured a new project to design a new gallery for the National Library of Scotland.

The gallery will showcase, for the first time, the very best from the Library’s vast collections of material which have shaped and documented Scotland’s cultural identity.

Edinburgh-based Studio MB will oversee the exhibition development, digital interpretation and 3D design and build services for the gallery, as well as providing ongoing support services, including exhibit changeovers every 6-8 months.

Projected to last five years, the gallery will showcase Scotland and the world, with exhibits from the 9th century through to the present day.

Items on display are expected to include some of the earliest examples from the printing press in the 15th century and contemporary printed items including novels and screenplays.

A significant collection of letters and manuscripts written in the hand of internationally renowned names will also feature in the gallery, as well as ground-breaking sound and moving image content.

The new gallery opens to the public in July this year and Studio MB will continue working with the National Library of Scotland to update the collections on display over the coming years.

Lizzie Munro, senior 3D designer at Studio MB, said: ‘The National Library of Scotland’s treasures range from the iconic, that are synonymous with Scotland’s culture and identity to treasures yet to be revealed to the public, which will surely fascinate and develop new connections between the library and audiences.

‘It is an honour to work with the National Library of Scotland to deliver this exhibition that will continue to change over the years with these unique collection items.’

Charlie Barr, director at Studio MB, said: ‘The development of the new gallery at the National Library of Scotland is a project which is very close to home for us, and we are delighted to help the Library create this exciting new exhibition to present the most iconic items from the library’s amazing and vast collection.

‘This project has the potential to transform audiences’ understanding of the written word in Scotland and its impact on our culture and society as a whole, and we’re thrilled to have been chosen as the agency to design and develop this important visitor experience.’

Studio MB is an award-winning design agency with more than 15 years’ experience in transforming museum exhibitions, heritage attractions and brand experiences across the UK, USA, Middle East and India, delivering unique solutions and experiences that inspire, involve and inform.

Projects include Leicester’s King Richard III Visitor Centre; The D-Day Story in Portsmouth; Lindisfarne Gospels and Magna Carta, both in Durham; Coventry Transport Museum; Open Treasures at Durham Cathedral; Triumph Motorcycles Factory Experience; and The Story of JCB customer experience in the UK and The Story of JCB India customer experience in Delhi.

For more information about Studio MB, visit www.studiomb.co.uk and the National Library of Scotland, visit www.nls.uk.