Scots restaurant wins Michelin Bib Gourmand

An Edinburgh restaurant has won the Bib Gourmand Award for the 2020 Guide by Michelin.

Michelin revealed that Merienda in Stockbridge has been awarded prestigious honour.The Bib Gourmand award is presented to restaurants that combine both good quality and good value food.

A vital criterion for the award is that guests can enjoy three courses for under £28 whilst being served extremely high quality dishes.

This year 22 new Bib Gourmands were presented bringing the total guide to 132.

Michelin Inspectors who judge the award felt that Merienda provided ‘boldly flavoured Mediterranean-style small plates’ using locally sourced Scottish produce.

The inspectors of Michelin are anonymous and intend to have an authentic experience, that of a typical diner.

Co-owner Campbell Mickel said: ‘We are extremely proud to have won such a prestigious award. It has always been vital to us at Merienda for our guests to enjoy not only good quality and local produce but at a price which is affordable.

‘This award has proved that our hard work and determination has paid off and we cannot wait to shout this from the roof tops!’

The restaurant have built up a fantastic relationship with artisan producers and trusted suppliers who ensure they receive the finest ingredients available in the country.

Small plate dining is a concept that allows you the free reign to mix and choose the dishes, and create your own tasting menu. This allows you to experience a great variety of Scottish produce, flavours, colours, and textures of seasonal ingredients in every dish Merienda serve, all beautifully presented in a casual atmosphere.

The evolving menu has up to 30 dishes, which are all visually stunning. The colours and textures of each dish are rich and vibrant, encouraging you to taste with your eyes first before proceeding to experience the complex, delicious combination of flavours. There are many vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options too.

The menu changes every four weeks which truly allows the team to maintain a seasonal menu.

They work with fine, small artisan producers from across Scotland, from smoked fish, cheeses, charcuterie, the best poultry, and meats. Provenance is at the heart of the menus.

Wines are sourced from small growers around the Mediterranean, offering sumptuous White, Rosé and Red wines.

Visit https://eat-merienda.com/ for details.