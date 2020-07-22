Harvey Nics among eateries reopening

DEPARTMENT store chain Harvey Nichols will reopen the “Forth Floor” restaurant in its Edinburgh branch on 29 July as Scotland’s hospitality venues continue to return.

A one-way system has been introduced in the restaurant, which will have fewer tables to allow for social distancing.

On the other side of the city’s St Andrew Square, tomorrow marks the reopening of 83 Hanover Street.

Edinburgh’s South American tapas restaurant has been busy running a home delivery service for the past eight weeks.

General manager Vanessa Alfano said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who ordered and supported our home delivery venture.

“It was lovely to see familiar faces during lock down and make new friends, but it’s time to resume service and bring some new dishes to the menu.”

Further afield, The Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown-on-Spey will offer Sunday lunch to non-residents this weekend.

Diners will need to book in advance for Sunday lunch at hotel, which reopened on 15 July.

Meanwhile, the Showcase Cinema chain has unveiled plans to begin screenings again at its sites in Glasgow and Paisley.

The two cinemas will reopen on Friday, with titles showing over the weekend including installments from long-running sagas such as Jurassic Park, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars.

