Celebrate the Glorious Twelfth with a special pie

The Ivy on the Square is marking the start of game season with a special limited-edition dish and cocktail, available at the Edinburgh restaurant from Monday, 12 August.

A longstanding Scottish tradition, the ‘Glorious Twelfth’ signals the start of grouse season in the Highlands. To celebrate this, The Ivy on the Square will be offering customers a unique seasonal take on one of its most popular dishes; a Glorious Twelfth shepherd’s pie.

The pie’s rich and flavoursome roasted grouse filling will be topped with carrot mash, and served with game chips, juniper berry jus and brioche bread sauce. Priced at £21.95, the limited-edition main course will be available for both lunch and dinner during August.

A Glorious Twelfth-inspired cocktail will also be on offer to help guests toast to the season. Created using Naked Grouse whisky, the Glen Tanar Sour is a delicious blend of Naked Grouse Scotch, Quinto Vallardo 10yr old Tawny Port, lemon juice, sugar syrup, plum bitters and Fever-Tree Ginger Ale. The special cocktail will be available for £9.75 from Monday, 12 August.

Visit www.ivyedinburgh.com for details.