‘Bad Girl’ serves up good news as bakery reopens

BAD Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord has turned its café into a shop – and is even giving away some of its baking secrets.

The bakery, which opened in 2017, is selling the ingredients for some of its signature dishes, so customers can try their hand at baking at home.

Baking equipment is also on sale alongside biscuits, breads, cakes and pastries.

Takeaway options include flatbreads, quiches, salads, sandwiches and soups.

The bakery’s breakfast menu features French toast and granola, while its lunch line-up includes sausage rolls and a “burger of the day” that ranges from candied-bacon cheeseburgers through to halloumi mushroom burgers.

Owner Jeni Hardie said: “2020 has been an incredibly rocky road for Bad Girl Bakery, as it has been for everyone.

“We’ve been incredibly touched by the messages of support we received during lockdown and have had so many customers asking for recipes.

“We’re delighted that there’s been a surge in the popularity of baking at home and are keen to support local home bakers with ingredients and equipment.

“In response, we’ve transformed the café into a beautiful shop that provides wonderful food but also simply celebrates baking.”

Hardie added: “In our first week of opening, we were staggered by the response to the new shop.

“We sold out every day in record time and the popularity of our sausage rolls meant that we cleared the local butcher out of sausage meat.”

