Review: La Vista, Cameron House

A trip to Cameron House’s new Italian restaurant, La Vista, proves to be just the tonic for Ellie Forbes.

Spring is a good reminder of how good change can truly be.

With that in mind, I recently headed to Cameron House on a warm spring evening to try out their new restaurant, La Vista.

Formerly The Boat House, the dining space has been transformed into a new Italian eatery following a £2 million investment.

The setting at Cameron House is hard to beat, and the journey down the drive to the restaurant is unquestionably stunning. The last of the evening sun bounces off the loch, a seaplane peacefully rests on the water, and there are twinkly lights everywhere. You can’t argue with how picturesque this place is.

La Vista is packed to the rafters when we arrive, a busy bar to the right and the buzzing restaurant to the left. It’s a mix of couples enjoying Saturday night dinner and families here for the Easter break.

The menu, courtesy of Italian chef Pasquale Calvanese and Pizzaiolo Ivano Erme, has a good selection of authentic regional dishes.

Parched and starving, we quickly order some rosemary and garlic focaccia to keep us going, and it’s clearly a sign of things to come. No soggy bread dumped in a greasy basket. Instead, chunks of light, airy focaccia which we slather in a delightful cacio Pepe butter.

Then we are off to the races. We share starters of carpaccio of beef, with mushrooms, parmesan, and crispy shallots, and braised short rib with polenta and a red wine sauce.

Both far exceeded my expectations. The presentation is stunning, the short rib is buttery soft while the beef arrives under a cloche and is delicate, sliced paper thin.

There’s not a huge selection of pasta on the menu, but there are plenty of pizza options. A smoked BBQ, grilled chicken pizza with peppers and caramelised red onion is average, while the chicken Milanese with spaghetti cooked in a Napolitana sauce is enjoyable.

The mains might have felt like a bit of a deviation from the spectacular starters, but the puddings were sensational. We opt for two Italian classics tartufo and tiramisu – which was without a doubt the best I have had, outside of Italy.

The tartufo, vanilla gelato encased in milk chocolate and hazelnut shell, was rich, indulgent and very moreish. Both plates have been lovingly decorated with a round edible chocolate picture of the famous Cameron House logo, a nice touch.

Cocktail connoisseurs can enjoy aperitivo hour with a dedicated negroni menu, offering eight variations of the classic red tipple, from the original to coffee, ginger and banana twists alongside Venetian style spritz and signature serves.

The wine list features an Italian selection with gems from Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily available by the bottle and glass.

A visit to La Vista is the perfect tonic after a long harsh winter. We are beginning to emerge from the cold, and things are starting to blossom, not least this new Italian delight.

