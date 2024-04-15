Photo Essay: Dundee’s heritage and nature

Dundee Heritage Trust will host the latest International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition, at Verdant Works Museum this year.

Alongside IGPOTY Exhibition 17, images showcasing Dundee’s rich greenery and incredible heritage will be on display as part of a special award competition.

From Magdalen Green to the Tay Rail Bridge, to Morgan Academy, the images have been captured by photographers from across Dundee.

‘We are so excited to be bringing IGPOTY back to Verdant Works after the success of last year,’ said Sophie Hinde, Heritage Manager at Dundee Heritage Trust says.

‘The inclusion of ‘Dundee’s Heritage and Nature’ Special Award has made this year even more special. Look out for linked talks and workshops in the upcoming months.’

John White, winner of Dundee’s Heritage and Nature Special Award competition said: ‘I accidentally found details of the Dundee Heritage Photographic competition online and as I have been taking photographs in and around Dundee for many years thought it worth entering and was surprised and delighted to win and look forward to see my photograph on display at Verdant Works.’

We take a look at some of the pictures from Dundee’s Heritage and Nature Special Award competition.

Balgay Park, John White

Magdalen Green Bandstand, Callum Stanton

Church of Psychedelia, Gary Annan

Morgan Academy, Maciej Lewandowski

Nature Reclaims Queen Victoria Mill, Callum Stanton

Life on the Scouring Burn, Callum Stanton

Tay Rail Bridge from The Law, Mila Georgieva

IGPOTY 17 will be on display in the atmospheric High Mill at Verdant Works Museum from 5 April – 28 August.

