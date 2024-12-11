Review: Chaophraya, Aberdeen

With the news that Chaophraya has launched a festive set menu, Grant Dickie just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give it a try.

Arriving at Chaophraya on the corner of Union Terrace and Union Street in Aberdeen, we entered what used to be The Monkey House and before that, the offices of insurance company Commercial Union.

Now, the grand building has been infused with a Thai aesthetic bringing together the sparkling granite columns and old wood panelling and combining it with gold statues, lanterns and even a sunken dining table.

The staff, who were fantastic the whole evening, led us to our table before suggesting the lovely and very festive Snowdrop cocktail, a combination of vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, cream and more that brought that winter spirit and warmth to the drink. A great start to the evening.

Our first course was the Classic Starter Selection sharing platter, comprising Thai chicken tacos, chicken satay, chicken spring rolls, tempura king prawns and spicy crispy duck salad. There was plenty on the plate for the two of us to share. Some standouts for me here have to be the duck salad and the tempura prawns.

Three main dishes of Panang Nuea Yang (sliced sirloin steak in a rich Panang sauce), Ped Yang Sauce Som (roast duck with cinnamon and orange sauce) and Moo Grob Kua Prik Kluea (crispy pork belly tossed with chilli, garlic and shallots) plus our chosen sides of maple glazed pigs in blankets topped with spring onion and the chilli brussel sprouts were divine.

It was a feast for sure and every mouthful was full of flavour. The pairing of the staple festive foods and the Thai twist worked perfectly as well bringing new life to these foods. I can never say no to a coconut based curry sauce and the Panang certainly didn’t disappoint.

If beer is more your drink of choice then I would recommend the Chang lager. The light refreshing notes compliment the flavours and spice of the food perfectly.

To finish off the evening we were served a White Chocolate Bombe, a white chocolate shell filled with a dark chocolate mousse served with white chocolate ice cream and a salted caramel sauce. The sweetness was definitely welcomed after all the richness of the mains.

The portions are generous at Chaophraya and you will feel thoroughly fed by the end of the evening.

Chaophraya, 1 Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1NJ.

