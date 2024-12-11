Women artists take centre stage at Lyon & Turnbull’s flagship winter sale
The work of women artists took centre stage at fine art auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull’s flagship winter Scottish painting sale this year.
A rare painting by Anne Estelle Rice, whose work became eclipsed during her lifetime by former partner, the Scottish Colourist John Duncan Fergusson, sold for £112,700.
Rice’s A Bowl of Fruit had been estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £50,00.
The work was created by Rice in 1911 during a key period when she and Fergusson were living in Paris and were steeped first hand in Post-Impressionism and the latest developments in French art.
This included the works of the Fauves (tr: Wild Beasts), such as Henri Matisse and André Derain.
Lyon & Turnbull’s Alice Strang described it as a ‘a highly confident, sensually charged and boldly coloured image of female empowerment, which re-casts some of Paul Gauguin’s interests from a female perspective.’
Other highlights of the sale, the overall total of which was £1.43million, included a work by revered Anglo-Scottish artist Joan Eardley.
The pastel drawing, Girl in Striped Jersey, exceeded its £15,000-£20,000 estimate to sell for £30,200, pointing to increasing demand for the work of Eardley.
A beautiful painting by Bessie MacNicol, of her sister Minnie, sold for £47,700, more than doubling its estimate.
There was also strong interest in a painting by acclaimed Scottish artist, Anne Redpath, focusing on a key period in her life in the 1940s and 1950s when she beginning to receive recognition within a male-dominated art world. Farm at Spittal on Rule sold for £27,000.
An iconic depiction of Kelso in the Scottish Borders, painted by William Daniell in the early nineteenth century, achieved a world record for one of his views of British landmarks.
Daniell’s View of the New Bridge over the River Tweed at Kelso, which had an estimate of £15,000-£20,000, sold for £150,200.
