New European style Café-Bar & Brasserie and cocktail lounge opens in Edinburgh

Liberté Café-Bar & Brasserie and Bar 1819, the new culinary venue located at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel in the heart of Edinburgh’s new town, is now open.

A launch celebration saw Edinburgh’s movers & shakers including industry icons like Tony Singh, and Honorary Consulate of Belgium Yves Lemarchand among others arrive in droves to be the first to see the new venue following its full renovation and kick off the festive season in style.

With its modern European brasserie feel, Liberté’s menu celebrates the best of authentic Scottish produce. The venue is the centre piece of a close to £2 million ground floor renovation of Apex Waterloo Place, owned by Apex Hotels.

With design delivered by ISA, one of Edinburgh’s leading architectural and design firms, the new day/night venue has Georgian interiors inspired by the Palm Courts of the 1800s. Tucked away on Waterloo Place just off the east end of Princes Street, Liberté combines a stylish bar with a brasserie restaurant and private dining area – La Belle. Bar 1819 is an elegant cocktail bar and lounge set within Liberté.

Highlights from the menu include Balvenie smoked salmon, lemon crème fraîche and herring roe to start, Ox cheek in a red wine sauce, served with potato puree, bacon and gremolata for main and finishing off with Matcha Tea creme brûlée.

Liberté was named after the Scottish spirit of freedom, combining Scotland’s passionate energy with elegant European influences. 1819 is a nod to the year when Waterloo Place, Edinburgh’s first purpose-built hotel – designed by famed Scottish architect, Archibald Elliot – was completed. Steeped in Georgian history, the venue is also a celebration of the many renowned guests that passed through its doors, from Charles Dickens to Earl Grey.

Liberté opens for lunch at 12.00 noon, serving food until 22.00. 1819 opens at 8.00am until 1.00am Monday to Saturday and 8.00am until 11.00pm on Sundays

For booking details and further information please visit the Liberté website