Fringe Review: It’s Not My Body/This Is

Megan Amato enjoys this titillating duo of performances.

A tale of two contrasting shows, one that moved quickly and involved virtually every muscle in the human body and the second that paced itself, drawing from our consciousness.

It’s Not My Body Chapter 3.5 came out with a bang. The simple stage with a singular spotlight was all Wong Tan-ki needed to showcase the power of movement.

His explorative dance began rigidly, like a new foal unsure of its limbs before testing out his control. And his control was immaculate. Breath taking, even, as he demonstrated through each deliberate shift of his body, from the minute to the macro.

This is was more performance art than dance. The movements were simple but no less deliberate than the former. Stillness sometimes lasted minutes, the sound of the audience’s breathing could be heard as we waited for the next moment.

Narration was heard overhead, challenging us on our need to categorise and label everything and everyone with performer Dick Wong’s recorded voice naming, on a surface level, every change on stage.

‘This is…a man.’

‘This is…a Chinese man in his 60s.’

‘This is…a Chinese man in his 60’s from Hong Kong.’

A titillating duo of performances that had our hearts racing before slowing down to teach us the value of patience.

