Murray McDavid Whisky Unveils ULTRA collection

Renowned Scotch whisky brand Murray McDavid has introduced its most prestigious collection yet – ULTRA.

The collection is a showcase of rare whiskies, each matured for decades in oak casks within atmospheric Victorian warehouses in the Highlands.

The Caperdonich (1972), a 50-year-old, Glen Scotia (1991), a hearty 33-year-old spirit and the Macallan (1993), a luxurious 30-year-old from Speyside’s world-famous distillery, all feature in the collection.

These ‘masterpieces of time’ have developed remarkable depth and flavours, as they lay undisturbed.

And the precious whiskies exemplify the finest qualities of the distilleries that produced them all those years ago, making the ULTRA collection one for the connoisseur.

Since its inception in 1994, independent bottler Murray McDavid, has been a trailblazer in the world of Scotch whisky, with a reputation for innovative maturation and cask finishes.

