Fringe Review: PALS

This production is ‘a wonderful way to be entertained and laugh’, says Jeremy Welch.

★★★

This is a funny, slightly chaotic play that will leave you uplifted.

PALS is the tale of four Edinburgh girlfriends.

Their natural milieu is nail bars, All Bar One and nightclubs so a camping trip organised by the protagonist, Sadie, is bound to result in chaos.

Think the definition of hedonistic urban youth meets the alien silence and tranquillity of the rural for the first time.

Sadie’s plan is a walk up to base camp in the foothills of Loch Lomond for an overnight stay before tackling a Munro.

On arrival at base camp equipment is missing, the full horrors of no showers and no Starbucks result in rebellion from Sadie’s cohorts as they retreat into the more familiar environment of a highland bar.

Most group of friends are defined by commonality but individually each have certain quirks that set them aside from the group and in this play these are brought into the light. The result is some legacy tension between the characters.

The tensions are presented in a very funny and entertaining way by a well written script.

Sadie’s character offers an undercurrent of pathos to play off each of the individuals’ quirks. The script is written in such a way that makes these conflicts realistic and at the same time amusing and at times very funny.

The play offers much in emotion turmoil that you would expect from a group of mid- 20 year old friends.

Is PALS high art? No. Is PALS a wonderful way to be entertained and laugh thereby setting the tone for the rest of your evening? Yes. PALS is rollickingly good fun. Good fringe stuff.

Gilded Balloon Patter House – Dram

Aug 8-12, 14-19, 21-26.

