Five of Scotland’s best coastal dining spots to ‘drink in’ the summer views

Scotland has more than 11,000 miles of stunning coastline not to mention the 118 inhabited islands. So with the summer months fast approaching, there’s no shortage of places to enjoy a spot of coastal alfresco dining.

Here is a selection of Scotland’s finest foodie hotspots.

Plockton Inn, Wester Ross

Affectionately known as ‘The Jewel of the Highlands’, Plockton sits on a sheltered bay overlooking Loch Carron. Nearby you’ll find the iconic twists and turns of Bealach na Ba road to Applecross, and Eilean Donan Castle are both worth discovering.

Take in the views at Plockton Inn, Restaurant and Bar which has seasonal menus brimming with local produce, including wonderfully fresh langoustines from Loch Carron known locally as Plockton Prawns. The bar menu will showcase local ales from Plockton and whisky from Torabhaig, Raasay and Talisker Distilleries.

Tongue Hotel, Sutherland

If you are travelling along the world-famous North Coast 500 why not stop in for a night at the Tongue Hotel which enjoys breath-taking views over the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope.

Once owned by the Duke of Sutherland, the former 19th century sporting lodge now offers 19 individually-styled guest rooms and a newly refurbished restaurant. Head Chef, Sumit Dhar, is leading a team of seven to offer seasonal menus that showcase the best local producers and suppliers from across the North Highlands.

Fingal, Edinburgh

Permanently berthed on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, Fingal is Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel and one of the AA’s top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK. The former Northern Lighthouse Board tender is now now a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

Relax and drink in the views over the Port of Leith and the Firth of Forth towards the Kingdom of Fife, while sipping a cocktail on deck.

The Waterside Hotel, Ayrshire

This hotel’s beachside location right next to the sea means it has unimpeded panoramic views across the Firth of Clyde to the Isle of Arran, but it is still conveniently close to the best tourist attractions in Ayrshire.

The hotel’s Waterside Restaurant and Bar prides itself on serving the best local produce created from the freshest ingredients. On a sunny evening, there is no better place to watch the sun dip below the horizon or indulge in a spot of casual alfresco dining, than the beach hut-lined terrace and garden.

East Coast Restaurant and Fish & Chips Takeaway, East Lothian

Located just two minutes’ walk from Musselburgh beach and Fisherrow Harbour on the outskirts of Edinburgh, East Coast has been serving the local community for nearly 50 years.

The takeaway offers a beach menu for people to enjoy overlooking the Firth of Forth towards Edinburgh. As well as traditional fish and chip suppers with haddock or cod, served with East Coast’s famous chippy sauce, a mouth-watering collection of daily specials are also up for grabs, including langoustine scampi, panko lemon sole, crispy calamari and beer battered king prawns.