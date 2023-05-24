Historic 16th century castle goes on the market – and could be yours for less than £1million

A 16th century castle has gone on the market for less than £1million.

Towie Barclay Castle, in Auchterless, Aberdeenshire, sits on land which was given to Clan Barclay by Malcolm lll of Scotland in 1136.

The castle has been a much-loved family home for more than 50 years after it was bought by the late Marc Elligton and his wife Karen in the late 60s.

The couple embarked on a vast restoration project at the tower house, which had fallen into complete ruin.

It was recognised as one of the finest renovations to have taken place in Scotland in the 20th century and won a Saltire Society award in 1973.

Selling agent Savills said the castle possesses the best preserved late mediaeval hall north of York and now appears much as it would have been during the 16th century.

The castle has six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a great hall, a library and a drawing room.

Historic details include the coat of arms of the Barclay family, a shot hole for defending the castle against attack and small spy holes set within the staircase for listening to conversations in the passageway.

It also has timber beams from the 1500s and a 16th century Italian painted panel of the Last Supper.

Included in the sale is a three-bedroom gardener’s cottage, three outbuildings including a former stable block with billiard room and carriage room, a garage and greenhouse and about 2.7 acres of garden ground.

The castle is on the market for £975,000.

Fiona Gormley for Savills said: ‘The sale of Towie Barclay Castle is without a doubt one of the most exciting launches to the Aberdeenshire market this year, and represents a once in a generation opportunity to purchase a historic home.

‘This remarkable example of restoration work is testament to the dedication of the sellers and will be an incredible acquisition for the next custodian.’

