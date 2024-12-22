Whisky firm Aceo appoints its first chief executive

A leading independent whisky bottler and cask management specialist has appointed its first chief executive officer.

Aceo Limited, an Edinburgh-based firm established 25 years ago, has revealed George McNeil – former managing director of retail at cashmere brand Johnstons of Elgin – in the post.

The highly-respected luxury goods expert has been charged with the task of spearheading growth. The announcement comes as Aceo launches ambitious plans, including the revival of Speyside’s historic Dallas Dhu Distillery which was built in 1898 but has been closed since 1983. Founder and managing director of Aceo, Edward Odim, will transition into the role of chairman.

George, who is credited for having helped double turnover to £100m at Johnstons of Elgin, brings ‘innovative leadership skills and a wealth of luxury brand experience’ to his new role at Aceo.

He also chaired the internal Sustainability Group, which supported the delivery of Johnstons of Elgin becoming a B-Corp. It is anticipated that his passion for whisky, which was showcased in his recent role as chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, will position him perfectly to lead Aceo in the next chapter of its history.

Commenting on his new role, George said: ‘After 17 wonderful years at world-renowned luxury Speyside textiles company Johnstons of Elgin, I am looking forward to this next chapter where I can combine my experience of retail, sustainable Scottish luxury and importantly, whisky, to build on Aceo’s record and develop the premiumisation and global reach of their expansive portfolio alongside their team. I can’t think of a better way to start 2025.’

Headquartered in Scotland’s capital city, Aceo has been steadily building its business centred around cask whisky services, as well as its own spirit brands which includes flagship Murray McDavid range of premium Scotch whisky. The company has several whisky maturation warehouses in Speyside, including 40,000 casks at Royal Brackla Distillery. As well as returning whisky production to Dallas Dhu Distillery, Aceo hopes to develop a ‘state-of-the-art’ visitor attraction that honours the site’s Victorian heritage.

Edward Odim, who has been at the helm of Aceo since its inception, said: ‘I am very pleased to welcome George McNeil as our new CEO. His proven track record in Scottish luxury brands and sales will help steer Aceo into an ambitious future, turbocharging a new era of growth focusing on premiumisation of our brands.

‘With George as CEO, this is the perfect time for me to step into the chairman role, focusing on strategic oversight and leading our Dallas Dhu Distillery project, whilst George helps to drive forward our brands and their sales.’

