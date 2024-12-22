Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 11

December 22, 2024 | Living
On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The gift of luxury
Stuck for a perfect Christmas gift? What better present to give than a gift voucher for a stay in Mains of Taymouth’s luxury properties?
Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family reunion or just time with friends, they have the ideal property for you.
With a selection of stunning 5* and 4* properties, and many boasting private saunas and hot tubs where you can unwind and relax. Most of their properties are dog-friendly, with The Courtyard Bar & Brasserie and Shop & Deli on your doorstep.
www.taymouth.co.uk, 01887 830226.
