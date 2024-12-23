Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 12

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The gift of a luxury island retreat

Nestled above the North Atlantic ocean on the Hebridean island of Harris sits Harris Hideaway, a modern Scandi holiday home blending seamlessly into the wild landscape.

A spacious retreat for two with luxurious interiors, spa like bathroom, sauna and outdoor copper bath tub for bathing under the stars.

The ever changing sea views from the floor to ceiling windows are mesmerising.

Recently awarded the Best Sustainable Project 2024. Week stays throughout the year or enjoy a coorie short break in winter. Dog friendly. 6 miles from Huisinish Beach, 20 minutes from Tarbert.

www.harrishideaway.co.uk, 07759 469059.

