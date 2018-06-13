Who fancies a game of Prosecco Pong this summer?

We all enjoy a game of ping pong – so get ready for Edinburgh’s first Prosecco Pong contest!

The organisers of Assembly’s Edinburgh Food Festival have announced plans to stage the capital’s first Prosecco Pong Contest as part of the annual foodie event, which takes place at Assembly George Square Gardens, 25-29 July.

Festival organisers have teamed up with Edinburgh-based Poco Prosecco to kick-start this year’s event with a fresh take on the traditional ping pong ball drinking game played across the world.

Fans of the popular fizz are being challenged to go head to head as part of the fun, summer party game in Assembly George Square Gardens from 6.30pm on Wednesday, 25 July.

For people looking for a softer option, the VW cocktail and mocktail bar, Beetle Juice, will be also be running a fruit juice pong contest, including a chance to win a range of refreshing mocktails.

New for 2018, Edinburgh’s Ting Thai Caravan will be cooking up a storm with authentic Thai and South East Asian street food. They will join over 20 other top local food and drink producers from Edinburgh and across Scotland during the 5-day event.

The free Festival welcomes visitors of all ages to Assembly George Square Gardens, with stallholders offering everything from Alandas Gelato and Fish & Chips (East Lothian) to Jarvis Pickle pies (Berwickshire) and Chick & Pea street food (Edinburgh). Quenching thirsts throughout the five days are a selection popular drinks brands, including Fyne Ales from Argyll.

Festivalgoers will also be entertained will be a series of talks and demos taking place in the gardens’ beautiful Piccolo Tent. Taking to the stage to talk all things food and drink is a range of key industry figures, including Scottish Field’s own whisky writer, Blair Bowman.

Sharon Burgess, managing director of Assembly Festival and Edinburgh Food Festival, said: ‘We’re really excited to be announcing our fresh line-up for the fourth year of the Festival.

‘We have the biggest and best line-up of Scottish food and drink stallholders yet, including Edinburgh’s Ting Thai Caravan, which is new for 2018. It’s free for all, so bring your friends and family and kick off Edinburgh’s brilliant festival season in good taste.’

Malcolm Innes, owner of Ting Thai Caravan, added: ‘It’s great to be back in George Square Gardens after six years, different shed, same knock-out food from the wok.’

Ethan Forbes, founder of Edinburgh’s Poco Prosecco, added: ‘We’re honoured to be taking part in the 5-day Edinburgh Food Festival, as well as the Prosecco Pong Contest on launch day. Poco Prosecco will definitely be cheering everyone on, whilst serving ice-cold fizz on tap and classic fizz cocktails, from our beautiful little Prosecco van.

‘In the true spirit of Italian culture, going out as a family or in groups for a light bite and drink, is a great way to spend time together. It’s fantastic that the Edinburgh Food Festival has food and drink options for everyone, in a fun creative location.’

Edinburgh Food Festival has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2014, hosting top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes. The event welcomed over 25,000 visitors in 2017.

With quality Scottish food at the heart of it, the festival is a fantastic introduction for visitors to see just a soupçon of what Scotland’s larder has to offer.

Entry to the festival and the talks is free and non-ticketed. For talk times and further information visit www.edfoodfest.com.