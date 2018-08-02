Vegans won’t be left out during the festival

Vegans looking for somewhere in Edinburgh to eat during the festival have been given a new option.

The Chanter, at 30 – 32 Bread Street, will launched a brand new menu on August 7, and there’s something for everyone, especially vegans.

New on-trend dishes include a Vegan Burger – a spicy bean burger topped with mixed leaves, vegan mayonnaise, a vegan cheese slice and BBQ pulled jackfruit, served in a toasted bagel.

Described as ‘pulled pork for vegetarians’, jackfruit is being hailed as the next big food trend. A large, green spiky fruit originating from India, South America and South-east Asia, with a meaty texture and appearance, jackfruit is particularly popular with vegetarians and vegans.

Jackfruit features in other new dishes on the menu, including Jackfruit Bao Buns – a lotus style steamed bun filled with pulled BBQ jackfruit.

Other vegan-friendly dishes include Macaroni Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chilli and Salad (Black Bean and Butternut Squash Quinoa Chilli with Spicy Rice finished with vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise), Falafel Salad, Mac and Cheese, Nachos, Chilli Fries, Avocado Fries and Halloumi Fries.

However, carnivores aren’t being left out. There’s the Chicken Curry Burger, Maple Bacon Burger and Double Decker Burger as well as the Burger of the Month.

Other meaty treats include Buttermilk Ribs (buttermilk dusted pork ribs, crispy fried and drizzled with BBQ sauce), Chicken & Waffles (crispy fried buttermilk chicken breast and zingy house slaw sandwiched between toasted waffles and drizzled with maple syrup), and Chicken Waffle Goujons.

Desserts include gooey Chocolate Fritters (crispy fried Mars Bar or a Snickers bar coated in Doughnut Batter served with vanilla ice cream), scrumptious Cookie Dough, tempting Smores Biscuit (Digestive biscuits filled with Hazlenut chocolate spread and toasted mini marshmallows, drizzled with chocolate flavoured sauce) or the mouth-watering Smores Doughnut!

There’s also a wide range of craft beers and wines and new ‘Martinny’ cocktails (cocktails in a can) on the autumn menu.

For the more health-conscious, check out the new Avocado Go-Go, Breakfast Smoothie and protein-based smoothies: Fruitasia and The Veggie-Nator.

Alongside the new dishes and drinks, several great deals have been introduced. Customers can double their loyalty points on Mondays by receiving 20 points for every £1 spent on food or drinks, Tuesdays become ‘Pancake Tuesday’ with pancakes priced at 25p all day, whilst Wednesdays are ‘Wing Wednesday’ with chicken wings on offer for just 25p a wing all day.

General manager Samantha Golding, said: ‘We’re really excited about the new menu.

‘We have lots of demand for vegan and vegetarian dishes, so we wanted to ensure we had plenty of options to choose from. The jackfruit dishes are really amazing, even meat eaters will love the flavour and texture as it really does taste like pulled pork! We think we’ve got something for everyone.’