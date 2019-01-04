Ten course menu from a MasterChef professional

A delicious 10 course tasting menu from a MasterChef: The Professionals contestant is taking place next weekend.

Theodore Chana, from Braco, Perthshire, working with Jecca Maxwell, has created the special menu for the Venachar Lochside, in Callander, Stirlingshire, on Saturday, 12 January, from 6pm.

Theodore (26) appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016, but has already accumulated over 12 years of worldwide culinary experience.

Theodore said: ‘We invite you for a once in a life time experience. Celebrate our country’s outstanding natural larder and produce, taste the very best that Scotland has to offer at Venachar Lochside.

‘Myself and Jecca Maxwell bring you a 10 course tasting menu featuring, Fish In Crieff, Inverlochlarig Venison, Katy Rodgers, McQueen’s of Callander gin and Wild Hearth Bakery.

‘It’s your chance to experience the passion of a MasterChef Professional and the skill of a true Scottish producer.’

Canapes will include Apricot and Goats Cheese Mousse on a Brioche Crouton, Beetroot and McQueen’s Gin Cured Halibut on a Nori Seaweed Cracker, and Crispy Pistachio and Quail Scotch Egg.

This will be followed by a Wild Hearth Bakery Sourdough, with Nori and Spinach Katy Rodger’s Butter; Jerusalem Artichoke Sip with bacon and herb oil; Pea Panna Cotta, with Ayshire Ham Hough Rillette, Tomato Salsa; Potato and Truffle Ravioli, with Wild Mushrooms, Beurre Blanc; Seared Orkney Scallop with Blistered Corn, Pickled Cauliflower Floret, Roasted Cauliflower Purée, Saffron Dressing; and Loin of Inverlochlarig Venison, Fondant Potato, Koffmans Cabbage, Parsnip Purée, Juniper Jus.

It will conclude with Smoked Lavender Lemon Posset, with Chocolate, Honeycomb, Sable Soldiers; Spiced Fruit and Frangipane Slice, with Golden Raisin Purée, Brandy Ice Cream; and Petit Fours, with McQueen’s Gin Lemon and Mint Tart, Scottish Tablet, White Chocolate and Raspberry Bon Bon.

From an early age, Theodore has been influenced by his creative parents who are both artists. Learning from his mother’s innovative home cooking, using only fresh ingredients, and his father’s passion for growing his own produce through his own chilli company. Theodore has since been inspired to create dishes that strive for taste, texture, colour and sustainability within the local area.

Theodore began his career at 3AA Rosette restaurant Cromlix House Hotel near Dunblane now owned by Andy Murray. Since 2008, Theodore has had the opportunity to build on his culinary skills in renowned restaurants across the country such as two Michelin Starred Gidleigh Park Hotel with Michael Caines and Kinloch House Hotel with Steven McCallum.

Theodore has also spent time at The Fat Duck by Heston Blumenthal and at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at the Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterader. Theodore enhanced his knowledge and talents, learning cooking skills that would prove indispensable throughout his career.

There will also be a gin masterclass from McQueen’s Distillery.

Call 01877 330 011 or email Meghan@Venachar-Lochside.co.uk for details.