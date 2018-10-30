Second city Greek-Cypriot restaurant is set to open

Popular Glasgow Greek-Cypriot restaurant Halloumi is opening a second location in the southside of the city.

Inhabiting a former bank, the new Pollokshaws road location will boast a private dining room, event space, bespoke bar and large open plan 80-cover restaurant.

Set to open next month, the casual dining taverna promises to be as eye-catching as it is delicious with sustainable restoration and design work well underway. A bespoke bar is also being crafted to provide the perfect oasis for wine, beer or cocktails before or after dining.

Brought by Glasgow entrepreneurs, Toni Carbajosa and Kevin Campbell of The Rotunda Group, Halloumi in the Southside follows on the huge success of its Hope Street location, which opened in 2016 with their much loved ‘small plates, big flavours’ ethos.

Serving up a modern taste of the Mediterranean, the new restaurant and neighbourhood bar will offer small plates with traditional slow-cooked stews, delicately marinated meat skewers and tasty Greek flatbread kebabs; gyros, all on the menu.

Expect mouthwatering souvlaki, locally sourced produce, fresh seafood and traditional Greek dishes like vegetable and meat Dolmades, a Hellenic rice dish served in fresh vine leaves.

At the bar, as well as an impressive selection of Scottish drinks they will host Hellenic craft beer, Mediterranean wine and artisan Greek gin. While some of their dazzling cocktails are named after Greek mythology, other crowd-pleasing creations are inspired by the breath-taking scenery of Athens – think wild blooming flowers; both perfectly Instagram-able and sure to please.

Following their strong stance on limiting plastic usage, sustainability is at the heart of the build, with reclaimed wood, furnishings and energy efficient fittings all being put in place to create a comfortable dining and drinking experience for guests.

Toni Carbajosa, co-owner of Halloumi, explained: ‘We’ve been searching for a second Halloumi location for a number of months and when we saw this venue we immediately fell in love with the building. It’s a beautiful setting for a restaurant and our team are being very careful to restore and repurpose.

‘We hope that everyone will love the location as much as we do, and enjoy relaxing, having a drink or sharing our modern Greek with family and friends at our Southside taverna.’

Bringing more than 30 jobs to the area, Halloumi is always on the lookout for friendly, hardworking staff and they are encouraging Glasgwegians to send their CVs across to south@halloumiglasgow.co.uk

Lapreet Atwal, general manager of Halloumi said: ‘Halloumi is the best place to bring your family and friends to get together and we couldn’t think of a more breath-taking second location than opening in this former bank. We continue to be grateful for the support and can’t wait to serve up our sun-soaked dishes in the Southside.’

Halloumi in the Southside will be open seven days from noon until late, and will be serving Modern Greek cuisine from lunch right through to supper.