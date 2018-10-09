Search is on for the best home-made hip flask filler

If you’ve got a hip flask, the chances are you’ve got a favourite drink with which to fill it.

Some may go for whisky or a bit of gin to keep them warm on those cold days, but the search is currently on to find Edinburgh & South East Scotland’s best home-made hip flask fillers.

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust is holding the event, as a charity evening, where attendees will have the chance to to taste and judge for themselves.

Regional organiser for Scotland Rory Donaldson said: ‘Sloe gin? Raspberry vodka? Cherry brandy? If you have your own concoction, why not submit it for consideration?

‘If not, why not come along with your friends for a fun-filled night as we sample, savour and announce the winning tipples.’

Those who wish to enter should let the GWCT know by Monday, 22 October.

Rory continued: ‘You will then be required to submit a one litre bottle of your alcohol-based hip flask tipple, along with its recipe, by Sunday 4 November.

‘Tasting and judging will take place at the event on Thursday 8 November 2018, with the winner(s) being announced and prizes awarded on the night.’

The event is taking place at Hampden & Co, at 9 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, starting at 6pm. Tickets are priced £20 each. There will also be further raffles and competitions on the evening.

The winning recipe(s) will be featured in Scottish Field.

For more details click HERE.